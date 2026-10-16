Fox Factory Q3 Preliminary Results Miss Its Expectations, Cuts Outlook, CEO Resigns; Stock Plunges

(RTTNews) - Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF), a manufacturer of performance-defining products and systems, said Friday it has appointed independent director Douglas Grimm as interim CEO, effective October 16, as Mike Dennison is stepping down. It also reported preliminary third-quarter results below its expectations and cut its full-year outlook. Shares of Fox Factory are trading down more than 20% in premarket trading.

The company expects third-quarter net sales of $336 million to $340 million and adjusted EBITDA of $38 million to $42 million, below its guidance of $355 million to $380 million and $46 million to $54 million, respectively.

The shortfall was driven primarily by weaker sales and margins at Marucci Sports, supply disruptions and higher costs in the Powered Vehicles Group, operational challenges in the Aftermarket Applications Group, and softer bicycle sales.

For the full year, the company now expects net sales of $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion, down from its previous forecast of $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding tariff refunds, is projected at $140 million to $150 million, compared with prior guidance of $176 million to $196 million.

Grimm will serve as interim CEO while the Board seeks a permanent successor. He will remain on the Board but is not a candidate for the permanent position.

On the Nasdaq, Fox Factory shares closed up 5.84% at $18.50 on Thursday.