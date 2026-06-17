Fox Aktie
WKN DE: A2PF3T / ISIN: US35137L2043
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17.06.2026 09:25:00
Fox Is Buying Roku. Is It a Better Buy than Netflix, Disney, and Paramount Skydance?
The streaming industry's strategic consolidations continue, although the most recent one took more than a few investors by surprise. Just days after Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY) cleared a major regulatory hurdle to move forward with its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), media powerhouse Fox Corp. (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) announced on Monday, June 15, that it intends to purchase streaming technology outfit Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) for $22 billion in stock and cash.It's a good fit for several reasons, not the least of which is that the merger of two relatively small players in the business shouldn't raise any serious antitrust concerns that larger players might encounter. The bigger upside is simply that Roku's place in the industry offers a much more promising future than mere content creation -- a role increasingly rife with challenges that may never go away.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.
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15.06.26
|Roku-Aktie legt nach Übernahmeangebot von Fox zeitweise deutlich zu (finanzen.at)
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15.06.26
|Fox to acquire streaming platform Roku for $22bn (Financial Times)