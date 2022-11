Fox Must Pay Up For FanDuel, Just as DraftKings Posts Earnings Misfire

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Fox Sports just had their gambling hand forced -- and now they may be pot committed.On Friday, after a lengthy legal dispute, Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp and FanDuel -parent company Flutter settled on a price point significantly higher than Fox wanted to pay for the option rights to a 19% stake in the company. The ruling comes just as DraftKings posts dour earnings results -- signaling the future of online sports gambling may not be quite the jackpot many had assumed.Continue reading