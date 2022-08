Fox News Airs Morphed Photo Of Trump Search Warrant Judge With Ghislaine Maxwell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Fox News has been slammed for sharing a doctored photo of the federal judge who signed off on the recent FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. In the news clip, Fox News aired a photo that replaced an old image of Jeffrey Epstein getting a foot massage from Ghislaine Maxwell with the body and face of the judge, the Guardian reported. Here's how Brian Kilmeade teased showing a fake photo of Bruce Reinhart, the magistrate judge who signed the Mar-a-Lago warrant, with Ghislaine Maxwell: "You won't believe who he's pictured getting cozy with." Indeed! https://t.co/lZUThAs4wb pic.twitter.com/yncopOpjxF— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 12, 2022On Thursday’s "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Kilmeade showed the fake image of Maxwell and Judge Bruce Reinhart. In the picture, Reinhart was seen holding a bottle of liquor and ...Full story available on Benzinga.com