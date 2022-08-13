|
13.08.2022 22:08:01
Fox News Airs Morphed Photo Of Trump Search Warrant Judge With Ghislaine Maxwell
Fox News has been slammed for sharing a doctored photo of the federal judge who signed off on the recent FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. In the news clip, Fox News aired a photo that replaced an old image of Jeffrey Epstein getting a foot massage from Ghislaine Maxwell with the body and face of the judge, the Guardian reported. Here's how Brian Kilmeade teased showing a fake photo of Bruce Reinhart, the magistrate judge who signed the Mar-a-Lago warrant, with Ghislaine Maxwell: "You won't believe who he's pictured getting cozy with." Indeed! https://t.co/lZUThAs4wb pic.twitter.com/yncopOpjxF— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 12, 2022On Thursday’s "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Kilmeade showed the fake image of Maxwell and Judge Bruce Reinhart. In the picture, Reinhart was seen holding a bottle of liquor and ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!