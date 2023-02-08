|
08.02.2023 14:26:56
Fox Q2 Profit Matches Estimates, Revenues Up 4%; Board Authorizes Incremental Stock Repurchases
(RTTNews) - Fox Corp. (FOXA, FOX) reported second quarter adjusted net income attributable to stockholders of $259 million or $0.48 per share, an increase from $77 million or $0.13 per share, a year ago. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.48, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $531 million, a 71% increase from $310 million, prior year, reflecting the revenue increases and lower expenses due to the absence of Thursday Night Football.
Net income attributable to stockholders was $313 million or $0.58 per share compared to a net loss of $85 million or $0.15 per share.
Revenues were $4.61 billion, a 4% increase from the $4.44 billion reported in the prior year quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $4.58 billion in revenue.
Affiliate fee revenues increased 1% led by 6% growth at the Television segment. Advertising revenues increased 4%, primarily reflecting the impact of the FIFA Men's World Cup and strong NFL results at FOX Sports, higher political advertising revenues at the FOX Television Stations and continued growth at Tubi, partially offset by the absence of Thursday Night Football. Other revenues increased 13%, for the quarter.
Fox Corp. also announced that its Board has authorized incremental stock repurchases of an additional $3 billion of the Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. With this increase, the company's total stock repurchase authorization is now $7 billion.
The company has declared a dividend of $0.25 per Class A and Class B share. This dividend is payable on March 29, 2023 with a record date for determining dividend entitlements of March 1, 2023.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fox Corp (ex 21st Century Fox)mehr Nachrichten
|
07.02.23
|Ausblick: Fox stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.22
|Ausblick: Fox präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.22
|Ausblick: Fox verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.05.22
|Ausblick: Fox legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.22
|Ausblick: Fox legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: Fox mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.21
|Ausblick: Fox zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.21
|Ausblick: Fox stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Fox Corp (ex 21st Century Fox)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fox Corp (ex 21st Century Fox)
|32,56
|5,12%
|Fox Corp B
|31,00
|1,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison in voller Fahrt: US-Börsen verlieren -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Donnerstag mit kräftigen Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen leichte Verluste. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag überwiegend aufwärts.