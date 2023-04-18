FOX Sports Mexico Signs Multi-year Agreement on EUTELSAT 117° West A to Distribute Content Across Mexico

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) announces that it has signed a multi-year agreement with FOX Sports Mexico, a leading sports broadcaster, to distribute channels across Mexico via Eutelsat’s’ EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite.

FOX Sports Mexico is the country's leading multiplatform Pay TV sports broadcaster, including channels FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, and FOX Sports Premium, reaching more than 15 million Mexican households. The brand has a wide range of content, which includes TV rights to some of the most important sports leagues with live and exclusive events, sports news, interviews, and entertainment shows.

Building upon an existing partnership between parent Entity Grupo Lauman and Eutelsat, this new contract enables Fox Sports Mexico to further its growth strategy in Mexico, as well as develop other projects. The collaboration again confirms Eutelsat’s prime 117° West TV neighbourhood over Latin America, as it continues gaining strong traction in the entire region.

Israel Gómez, VP Production and Operations at FOX Sports, said: "We are thrilled to have access to the technologies that Eutelsat provides. Our partnership will allow us to reach a wider audience, which creates new and exciting opportunities to continue our sustained growth. This will not only give FOX Sports the possibility to maintain its broadcasting quality but also to extend the presence of the brand throughout multiple households.”

José Ignacio González-Núñez, Eutelsat Americas Video Senior Vice President, added: "We´re honored to add to our fleet one of the most important sports pay-tv channels in the world. For Eutelsat, having FOX Sport Mexico on our EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite is the result of hard work, customer centricity and, most importantly, the possibility to offer great new assets to a broadcaster that currently distributes 250 channels to 110 million pay-TV households across the continent.”

