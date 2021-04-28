FOX Television Stations Presents Nationwide "Pulse Of The People" Town Hall Series

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Television Stations (FTS) will present a series of nationwide town halls with elected officials, it was jointly announced today by FTS Chief Executive Officer Jack Abernethy and Fox Corporation Executive Vice President and Head of Government Relations Danny O'Brien. Following President Biden's first address to Congress on Wednesday, April 28th, the "Pulse of the People" series will debut on WTTG FOX 5 DC on Thursday, April 29th, commercial-free at 7:30 p.m. ET with Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Representative Anthony Brown (D-MD-4). The inaugural town hall in the series will be hosted by FOX 5 DC anchors Jeannette Reyes and Jim Lokay and presented live from the Fox Corporation office in downtown Washington, D.C.

The bipartisan "Pulse of the People" series will enable lawmakers to interact with their local communities through candid conversations about the issues of the day including the vaccine rollout, COVID relief and stimulus, infrastructure and foreign policy. These town halls will span across eleven markets, including New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Houston, San Francisco, Seattle, Detroit, and Phoenix. In addition, FOX Soul, the streaming service focused on amplifying Black voices and encouraging diverse perspectives, will host a roundtable discussion with national leaders about issues that affect urban communities.

In making the announcement, Abernethy stated, "These town halls highlight FTS's strong and continued commitment to providing a platform for diverse voices and increasing awareness about important issues facing local communities across the country. Collaborating with Danny and his Government Relations team has allowed FTS to leverage the power of FOX to bring lawmakers to the people."

O'Brien added: "Throughout the pandemic, Fox Corporation has played an important role in providing news and information to our viewers across the country. We are pleased to continue to facilitate bipartisan conversations between elected officials and their constituents on important topics including vaccine uptake, economic reopening, infrastructure plans and social justice initiatives. Thanks to the FOX Television Stations and to participating legislators for taking part in this important dialogue."

The town halls will be broadcast live on the FOX-owned station in each market, as well as streamed on each station's website. Please engage in the conversation on social media, using the hashtag, #PulseofthePeople.

