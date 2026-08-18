Foxconn Aktie
WKN: 956949 / ISIN: TW0002317005
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18.08.2026 14:19:06
Foxconn Singapore Buys Remaining Shares Of FuKang Technology Company For $358.4 Mln
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (HNHPF.PK) announced that its subsidiary Foxconn Singapore Pte Ltd has acquired additional shares in Vietnam-based FuKang Technology Company Limited for US$358.4 million.
With this transaction, the total investment of Foxconn Singapore in FuKang Technology has reached to US$710.4 million, representing full ownership of the company.
The company stated that the purpose of the acquisition, funded by private capital, is long-term investment.
According to the regulatory filing, the transaction represents 3.78% of total assets and 8.26% of owners' equity based on the most recent financial statements.
Hon Hai's stock closed trading at $16.17, down 1.10 percent on the OTC Markets.
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|Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry)
|5,70
|75,16%