Foxconn Singapore Buys Remaining Shares Of FuKang Technology Company For $358.4 Mln

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (HNHPF.PK) announced that its subsidiary Foxconn Singapore Pte Ltd has acquired additional shares in Vietnam-based FuKang Technology Company Limited for US$358.4 million.

With this transaction, the total investment of Foxconn Singapore in FuKang Technology has reached to US$710.4 million, representing full ownership of the company.

The company stated that the purpose of the acquisition, funded by private capital, is long-term investment.

According to the regulatory filing, the transaction represents 3.78% of total assets and 8.26% of owners' equity based on the most recent financial statements.

Hon Hai's stock closed trading at $16.17, down 1.10 percent on the OTC Markets.