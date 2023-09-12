Foxit Enhances Intelligent Document Platform with Advanced AI and Licensing Features

Foxit PDF Editor Suite Extends its Leadership in Integrating AI with PDF Editing, Including Smart Redact, Document Summarization, Rewrite, and More

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading PDF and eSign solution innovator Foxit today announced robust upgrades to its Intelligent Document Platform, the Foxit PDF Editor Suite. These enhancements provide businesses with unparalleled document workflow flexibility, efficiency, and security. Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises worldwide.

Foxit PDF Editor Suite stands at the forefront of the industry, offering a comprehensive Intelligent Document Platform. Beyond its superior PDF editing capabilities, it integrates eSign functionalities and AI Services, including the revolutionary Smart Redact. This suite is notable as the pioneer in seamlessly merging AI technology with PDF editing, outperforming competitors. Plus, its competitive pricing makes it a top choice for businesses aiming for cost-effective versatility.

For more information on the Foxit PDF Editor Suite or to download a free trial, please visit https://www.foxit.com/pdf-editor/.

Key advancements include:

Secure AI Conversations: Foxit's AI-driven Smart Redact ensures PDFs are devoid of personal and proprietary data, guaranteeing only sanitized content interacts with ChatGPT. Users benefit from a seamless and secure AI experience.

Cross-Platform AI Assistant: Previously cloud-exclusive, Foxit PDF Editor Suite's AI Assistant is now available across Windows, Mac, and Cloud platforms. This broad reach equips users with AI-powered document summarization, rewriting, translation, and language correction, optimizing productivity.

Licensing Console Upgrade: The Suite's licensing console has evolved, providing businesses with precise control over individual cloud-based services, such as eSignatures, AI Assistant, and Smart-Redact. This enhancement allows businesses to tailor features according to specific needs, ensuring compliance and resource optimization.

Collaboration with ChatGPT: Foxit PDF Assistant integrates with ChatGPT's Plugin store, making advanced PDF conversion functionalities available within ChatGPT's ecosystem, heralding a new age in document management.

"Foxit is committed to continuous innovation, addressing our customers' evolving needs," said Phil Lee, CCO at Foxit. "With the expanded AI Assistant availability and enhanced licensing management capabilities, our Foxit PDF Editor Suite offers unparalleled flexibility and control, enabling organizations to boost productivity, enhance collaboration, and maintain seamless document workflows."

To learn more about the powerful creation, editing, collaboration, and protection features and AI capabilities in Foxit PDF Editor Suite, sign up for our webinar on October 5, 2023: https://www.foxit.com/webinar/2023/all-in-one-productivity-platform/?utm_source=prnewswire.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=webinar-pdf-editor-suitev2

About Foxit

Founded in 2001, Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers increase productivity and do more with documents. Foxit combines easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services in one powerful solution: The Foxit PDF Editor Suite. This Intelligent Document Platform allows users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings – from anywhere and on any device. Foxit also enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises worldwide. Foxit is a global company operating offices in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

