FOXWOODS® RESORT CASINO CONTINUES 30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION WITH LATEST RENOVATION PROJECTS AND OPENINGS

New Dining and Guest Experiences Continue Foxwoods Impressive Year of Evolution

MASHANTUCKET, Conn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxwoods Resort Casino – the largest premier resort casino in the Northeast – announces another round of exciting renovation projects on the heels of last month's pivotal 30th Anniversary. These new plans include the opening of a Sushi By Bou restaurant and one-of-a-kind sushi suite, the re-opening of Wingstop, a new VIP Players Lounge located in the former Veranda Café, CardVault, an unparalleled retail experience for sports cards and collectibles, and an expansive employee only food court.

Foxwoods' newest dining option, Sushi By Bou will delight guests with a uniquely designed dining space on the concourse, as well as offer a private sushi dining experience with its Sushi Suite, a luxe addition slated for a completely reimagined hotel suite in the Great Cedar Hotel. Using only the finest quality fish in the world, Sushi By Bou specializes in serving a high quality traditional Omakase dining experience, using traditional techniques to craft memorable and delicious dishes. Sushi By Bou will also offer an extensive list of hand-crafted cocktails, imported sakes and Japanese beers. The quintessential destination for wings, Wingstop, will also be reopening at the Great Cedar food court as of today, March 22.

The Veranda Café will be transformed into a brand-new exclusive VIP Players Lounge. Eligible guests will experience a completely reimagined space with over 225 seats, a new buffet line with a variety of offerings and a 15-seat bar. This location will be the go to spot for players and overlooks the picturesque woods of southeastern Connecticut. This new lounge will be a true upgrade for Foxwoods' loyal guests and will open in summer 2022.

Foxwoods is also excited for the grand opening of CardVault, a first-of-its-kind retail experience designed for buying, selling, trading, grading and consigning sports cards and collectibles. The impressive venue will feature a massive walk-in steel vault, housing some of the most sought-after cards displayed in expansive see-through cases. Fans will be able to buy, trade and sell cards from various sports leagues, including the NFL, MLB, NHL, as well as purchase premium sports collectibles and unique artwork.

Additionally, designs for an impressive new employee-only dining area and café are also underway. Set to open this Thursday morning, his brand-new food-court style dining area can host up to 325 staff members and will feature an abundance of dining options for staff to enjoy, including specialty entrees, healthy choices, fresh-made sandwiches and salads, pizza, burgers and more.

"As we continue to trailblaze and redefine what it means to be a resort casino, our priority is continuing to provide innovative and high-quality experiences for everyone that walks through our halls – not just our guests, but our team members, as well. These new openings signify another wave of enhancements to show our appreciation for all that have supported us over the past thirty years. We are just getting started."

To add to the excitement, for International Women's Month, Foxwoods celebrated future female leaders by hosting troop members from both Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England and Connecticut at one of Foxwoods favorite dining destinations, Sugar Factory. Both councils were surprised with a $15,000 donation each as part of this year's 30th anniversary celebrations, where Foxwoods has pledged $30,000 a month to local community organizations.

A destination for all, Foxwoods Resort Casino is a place where millions have celebrated life's big and small moments. These new openings and renovation projects aim to enhance the overall guest and workplace experience, showcasing that the resort continues to get better every year.

In February, Foxwoods celebrated its 30th milestone anniversary with an impressive lineup of announcements including the addition of Great Wolf Lodge at Mashantucket, a new Rainmaker Expo Center and a High Stakes Bingo Hall.

For more information on Foxwoods Resort Casino, please visit www.foxwoods.com.

About Foxwoods Resort Casino

As the largest resort casino in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino offers guests a premier destination resort experience throughout its six world-class casinos; AAA Four-Diamond hotels featuring over 2,200 rooms; dining options for all tastes; luxurious spas; award-winning golf; state-of-the-art theaters; Tanger Outlet Mall; conference space for groups of all sizes; and free online casino games atFoxwoodsONLINE.com. There is always something new at Foxwoods, most recently the arrival of Foxwoods Extreme Adventures. Adventure knows no limit as guests can zipline or race around on a European-style indoor karting track. Foxwoods Resort Casino truly is The Wonder Of It All, providing a personalized and exciting escape for everyone. Foxwoods, opened in 1992, is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. For a detailed look at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation visit Foxwoods.com.

About the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

The Mashantucket (Western) Pequot Tribal Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located at one of America's oldest Indian reservations, Mashantucket, in Southeastern Connecticut. As leaders of the Indian Gaming casino industry, the history of the Mashantucket Pequots reveals one of America's greatest come-back stories, featured at the Tribe's world renowned Mashantucket Pequot Museum. Today, the Tribe owns and operates one of the largest Integrated Resort Casino destinations in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino, along with a variety of complementary businesses including a world-class golf course, luxury spa, Pequot Pharmaceutical Network, and Pequot Plus Health Benefit Services. As one of Connecticut's highest revenue contributors and largest employers, the Mashantucket Pequots have provided the state more than $4 billion in slot revenue through a first-of-its-kind agreement, established in 1993. Likewise, the Tribe has contributed hundreds of millions in donations and sponsorships for the benefit of communities and tribes in need, locally and throughout the U.S.

