FP Canada™ Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Hillary Dawson and Tom Hamza join FP Canada's Executive Leadership Team

TORONTO, March 2, 2020 /CNW/ - FP Canada™ is delighted to announce the addition of two esteemed leaders to the organization's Executive Leadership Team, effective February 27. Hillary Dawson has been appointed Chief Brand Officer (CBO) and Tom Hamza has been appointed Executive Director – Learning, Development & Innovation, and Head of the FP Canada Institute™. With these appointments, the Executive Leadership Team is complete, and ready to drive the next phase of growth for FP Canada.

In the newly-created role of CBO, Dawson will be responsible for ensuring a cohesive, focused brand image, experience and promise for FP Canada, QAFP™ certification, CFP® certification and other FP Canada products and services. In her new role, Dawson will oversee marketing, communications, industry relations, policy and government relations, and student and certificant support.

Dawson is an accomplished leader who has had a distinguished and diverse career in areas including policy, public affairs and branding. Her experience includes: four years at Strategy Corp., a Toronto-based Government Relations and business consulting firm, including two-and-a-half years as a Principal; seven years as President of the Wine Council of Ontario, where she helped transform the brand image of Ontario wine and the Wine Council; and most recently, five years at Mohawk College in various executive and advisory roles. Dawson received her degree in Economics and Political Studies from Queen's University and holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Read Dawson's bio.

"I am delighted to welcome Hillary to the Executive Leadership Team at this exciting period of transformational growth for FP Canada," says Cary List, President and CEO. "With her diverse skills and talents, she is exceptionally qualified to oversee FP Canada's brand experience."

In the new role of Executive Director – Learning, Development & Innovation, and Head of the FP Canada Institute, Hamza will be responsible for building out the Institute—a division of FP Canada that launched in 2019—and developing new programs and services to deliver on its mandate of elevating financial planning practice across Canada.

The Institute's first offerings—the Professional Education Programs—cover what FP Canada terms the "Three Hs": the Holistic nature of financial planning, Human behaviour and behavioural economics, and Honesty and ethics. The professional skills taught through the Institute's programs are more important than ever, as professionals find ways to ensure they set themselves apart from services that can be delivered by technology alone. Well over 1,000 students have already registered for the new Professional Education Programs, since their launch just three months ago.

"The FP Canada Institute is off to an incredibly strong start, and we've only scratched the surface in terms of new products and services that will ultimately help elevate financial planning practice from coast to coast," says List. "Tom's innovative mindset and business acumen will be instrumental in guiding future plans and leading the Institute into its next stage of growth."

Hamza is an experienced executive whose career has spanned consulting, financial services and operations. His experience includes serving as Vice President Financial Services at the startup organization KidsFutures, President of the Ontario Securities Commission's Investor Education Fund, Chief Operating Officer in the home services industry at Carson Dunlop, and most recently, running his own executive management consulting practice, where he focused on process, systems and operations redesign. Hamza was also Co-Chair of the Ontario Government's Working Group on Financial Literacy in 2010. Hamza graduated with an MBA from Ivey School of Business. Read Hamza's bio.

Dawson and Hamza join President & CEO Cary List and (in alphabetical order): Damienne Lebrun-Reid, Executive Director, Standards & Certification and Head of the FP Canada Standards Council™; Joanna Tukums, Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary; and Joan Yudelson, Vice President, Professional Practice on FP Canada's Executive Leadership Team. Learn more about FP Canada's Executive Leadership Team.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada™ is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are approximately 21,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP® certification and QAFP™ certification, meet FP Canada's standards.

SOURCE FP Canada