FP Markets Celebrates Its 15 Year Anniversary

SYDNEY, May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- - FP Markets celebrates its 15th anniversary today and to coincide with this momentous milestone announces the launch of its new website with a variety of new look features and functionality. Regulated since 2005 by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), FP Markets is a globally-renowned company in the industry and the winner of over 40 awards since it was founded.

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments offering traders access to CFDs across Forex , Indices , Commodities , Stocks and Cryptocurrencies , making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and offers 8 platforms including MT4, MT5 & Iress.

Over the past 15 years, FP Markets has learnt that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade.

FP Markets was founded in May 2005 and pioneered the Direct Market Access (DMA) Contracts for Difference (CFD) model in Australia which promotes fair and transparent pricing and focuses on the optimum order execution for clients. FP Markets is still committed to providing DMA pricing for products where a centralized exchange is present For products such as Forex where there is no centralized exchange, FP Markets provides tight Raw Spreads using ECN (Electronic Communication Network) pricing.

Matt Murphie, Managing Director of FP Markets commented: "We are extremely proud to celebrate this momentous milestone which we like to summarise as "15 years of continual innovation". We were one of the first companies in the world to offer DMA/ECN pricing and we have always ensured that we have stayed at the forefront of technology and innovation. We provide traders with a wide range of products with some of the tightest spreads available anywhere in the world which has led us to become the default choice for many serious traders."

"I am delighted to be leading an extraordinarily talented team and look forward to the next chapter as we continue to expand globally."

A new website reflecting 15 years of technological innovation and evolution

FP Markets' strong identity, continuous innovations and investment in technology are reflected in the new-look website which complements the recently launched bespoke client portals.

The re-designed website features a clean design and improved functionalities which offer quick and easy access to information about the wide-range of products on offer. There are new sections on Partners plus the Traders Dashboard showing real-time trading sentiment as well as the new trading information resource - Traders Hub which is packed full of the latest data and analysis.

Craig Allison, Head of EMEA at FP Markets added "We are delighted with our new website which provides both functionality and content that informs and educates our traders worldwide. It signifies FP Markets as a forward-thinking company which is always thinking of fresh and innovative ways to look after its customers. Our research tells us that they are looking for fast ways to effectively trade within a premium and safe environment, and we believe that the refreshed website ticks those boxes as well as being a landmark to celebrate our 15th year."

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is an Australian Regulated global CFD and Forex provider with more than 15 years of industry experience.

The company's vision has always been to deliver the ultimate trading destination for clients by combining the best trading conditions, technology, product range, pricing and client services available to those wanting to trade the markets.

FP Markets offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads available from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1.

Clients can also trade on-the-go from their mobile devices across several powerful online platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and IRESS.

The company's outstanding 24/5 multilingual service has been recognised by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the industry, having been awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award,' five years running from Investment Trends.

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, please visit https://www.fpmarkets.com

