FP Markets enhances its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme with Sponsorship of the Cricket Brasil Youth Development Programme

FP Markets, a global multi-asset broker announces sponsorship deal with ICC associate member Cricket Brasil to support its Youth Development Programme.

SYDNEY, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets , an Australian forex and CFDs broker, has announced a partnership with Cricket Brasil to support its thriving youth development programme which provides a pathway for children to finish schooling, attend university and build a future around the game. In its initial phase, the sponsorship will focus on supporting 3 specific areas:

Education - Helping fund the university education of project leaders (known as the "Black T-shirts") through the Cricket Brasil University Scheme providing young Brazilians access to higher education and providing life-changing opportunities as well as teaching them the key core values of Respect, Leadership and Community.

Infrastructure Upgrades - Completion of the Cricket Brasil indoor school and high performance center in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais.

Community Support - Supporting the development of local development officers to help grow the game in the local communities.

Craig Allison, CEO, FP Markets commented "FP Markets recognises that being an industry leader requires more than just being exceptional in the trading industry. It involves actively engaging with communities and contributing in ways that can make a real difference to people's lives. By Supporting Cricket Brasil we know we are making a real difference to the lives of young Brazilians and leaving a long-lasting positive impact on the local community through the glorious game and values set by cricket."

Matt Featherstone, President Cricket Brasil "Partnerships like this make all the difference. The expansion of Cricket Brasil as a direct result of this partnership will provide more opportunities for young Brazilians to play the great game as well as join our University Scheme which educates more Cricket Development officers who in turn increase local engagement and participation."

Sergio Azevedo, Mayor of Poços de Caldas: "We are very privileged in Poços de Caldas to be known as the home of Cricket Brasil. It is a very unique situation in a country synonymous with football that we have more children in the town playing Cricket than Football!"

Fara Gorsi, ICC Development Manager, Americas: "The new partnership formed between FP Markets, (an Australian organization) and Cricket Brasil is a testament to their unequivocal commitment to the game and positively impacting the lives of thousands of young kids. The partnership with FP Markets will aid in the growth and development of the cricket ecosystem. As the natural trailblazers in the region, Cricket Brasil continue to strive for progress and we are very excited and proud to see Cricket Brasil grow from strength to strength in ICC Americas."

FP Markets sponsorship and donation initiatives aim to empower individuals and organizations striving to improve lives through community engagement, education and innovation, diversity and inclusion, ethical business practices and sustainability and hopes these collaborations can impart lasting effects.

FP Markets is committed to making a positive impact on society and the environment through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. The dedication to CSR is rooted in our values, and we strive to make a difference to current and future generations by supporting projects that actually deliver.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads , Lightning Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support , and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

About Cricket Brasil:

Total Players: 24,565 (2009 - 250) Male 12,491 Female 12,074

Cricket Centre numbers: 3 Cricket centers in place currently (Caldense, Cricket Brasil High Performance Center and Cricket Brasil Indoor Center)

Regional Hubs in 4 other states: Development: 1. Poços de Caldas Hub, 2. Botelhos Hub. SP: 3. Aguaí Hub. BA: 4 Santa Luz Hub. DF: Brasília Hub

Contracted Players: 14 contracted players on the Women's National Team. Another 18 players on the Women's Development Squad and 20 at the Men's Development Squad.

Elite Squad age groups: 94% of players from age 16-24

Coaches (HP & Other) & Qualified Umpires/Scorers. Information submitted to ICC in 2023: Active Coaches: 139 Male 85, Female 54 Active Umpires: 143 Male 94, Female 49

Cricket Brasil is an ICC associate nation. Matt Featherstone - ICC global representative for the associate nations for 4 years and currently on the ICC Governance Committee

For more information on Cricket Brasil, visit https://cricketbrasil.org/en/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brasilcricket

Instagram: cricketbrasil Twitter: @brasil_cricket

