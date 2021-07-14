FP Markets Enhances Its Global Offering by Adding 550+ Multi-Country Share CFDs

SYDNEY, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets, the Australian forex and CFDs broker, has added more than 550 new stock CFDs to its already extensive list of products. The stock CFDs come from a range of global markets including London, Hong Kong, Paris, Frankfurt, Madrid, Amsterdam, and New York (NYSE and Nasdaq) and cover a wide range of sectors including pharmaceuticals, aviation, tourism, and Big Tech and add to an offering which already includes some of the world's most popular companies such as Apple, Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, and Google.

The new instruments are available on the FP Markets Metatrader 5 (MT5) Platform and a full list can be found on the FP Markets website.

Craig Allison, Head of Europe, Middle-East, and Africa commented: "The interest around equities has reached an all-time high globally and it is important for us to continually evolve and expand our product range in line with increased client demand for a greater diversity of our range of share CFDs. We already have an impressive portfolio of leading global stocks including companies like Tesla and the so-called 'FAANGs.' This exciting new product range adds an array of global companies from a wide range of sectors, on a number of international exchanges, including Alibaba, Zoom and a range of Biotech and Big Pharma companies, which have proved especially attractive to investors since the COVID-19 pandemic. This new range of share CFDs is available on FP Markets Metatrader 5 platform which offers advanced functionality and fast execution for both new and experienced traders who are looking to trade the global markets quickly and efficiently on both desktop and mobile."

In addition, to share CFDs, FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments offering traders access to CFDs across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and offers 8 platforms including MT4, MT5 and Iress. Over the past 16 years, FP Markets has learned that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range, and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade. Since the year of its establishment in 2005, Australia's Best Forex Broker 2020 continues to expand its product offering, giving traders the ability to trade under some of the best trading conditions in the industry, and continues its extraordinary year-on-year growth.

