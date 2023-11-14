FPSO Prosperity producing and on hire

November 14, 2023

SBM Offshore is pleased to announce that FPSO Prosperity has produced first oil as of November 14, 2023 and is formally on hire.

The FPSO Prosperity utilizes a design that largely replicates the design of the FPSO Liza Unity. As such, the design is based on SBM Offshore’s industry leading Fast4Ward® program that incorporates the Company’s new build, multi-purpose hull combined with several standardized topsides modules. The FPSO is designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, will have associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. The FPSO is spread moored in water depth of about 1,900 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

The FPSO is part of the Payara development which is the third development in the Stabroek block, circa 200 kilometers offshore Guyana. ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, an affiliate of ExxonMobil Corporation, is the operator and holds a 45 percent interest in the Stabroek block, Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds a 30 percent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, holds a 25 percent interest.

Bruno Chabas, CEO of SBM Offshore, commented:

"We are proud of the successful delivery of FPSO Prosperity which is attributable to the outstanding work of the teams and the close collaboration with ExxonMobil Guyana. The unit was delivered in less than four years following the start of the engineering phase, which is a significant achievement considering the challenging environment. The FPSO Prosperity is the third delivery in Guyana in four years, combining competitive and low emission intensity energy.”



Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for renewable energy sources.

More than 7,000 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar Date Year Full Year 2023 Earnings February 29 2024 Annual General Meeting April 12 2024 First Quarter 2024 Trading Update May 8 2024 Half Year 2024 Earnings August 8 2024 Third Quarter 2024 Trading Update November 14 2024

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Ludovic Robino

Investor Relations Manager

Mobile: +31 (0) 6 15 16 50 35 E-mail: ludovic.robino@sbmoffshore.com Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Evelyn Tachau Brown

Group Communications & Change Director

Mobile: +377 (0) 6 40 62 30 34 E-mail: evelyn.tachau-brown@sbmoffshore.com Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Risk Management’ section of the 2022 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "Float4Wind®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment