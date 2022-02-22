Fractus-UPF Chair will present first research results in Seoul

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractus supports projects related to innovation and technology development in the telecom industry. Last year, Fractus and Univ. Pompeu Fabra (UPF) created an industrial Chair to enhance technology transfer and research in 6G wireless networks. The Fractus-UPF Chair on Tech Transfer and 6G is directed by Prof. Angel Lozano, head of the Wireless & Secure Communications Research Group at UPF, in collaboration with Dr. Carmen Borja, CTO of Fractus.

We are proud to announce that the Fractus-UPF Chair on Tech Transfer and 6G will present original research results at the 2022 IEEE International Conference in Communications, the premier conference worldwide on wireless communications, this year hosted in Seoul, Korea.

The paper "Spatial-wideband effect in line-of-sight MIMO communication" discloses a method that makes it possible to transmit signals occupying multiple GHz of bandwidth using antenna arrays; this, in turn, opens the door to bit rates in the hundreds of Gb/s over a single link, a major step forward from the handful of Gb/s that are currently possible in 5G.

According to Prof. Angel Lozano, "this work presents a solution to an obstacle that stood in the way of ultrabroadband communication". Dr. Carmen Borja added "we are very excited about the promising results for 6G networks achieved in the context of this Fractus-UPF Chair".

About Fractus

Fractus is an early pioneer in developing internal antennas for smartphones, tablets and other wireless Internet of Things devices and holds an intellectual property rights portfolio of more than 30 inventions protected through over 120 patents and patent applications in the United States, Europe and Asia.

www.fractus.com

About Pompeu Fabra University

Founded in 1990, UPF is a public university based in Barcelona that is highly competitive in research and aims to transform education to respond to future challenges. The University carries out this activity in eight disciplines spread across three campuses in Barcelona.

www.upf.edu

