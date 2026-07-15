Fractyl Health Reports Positive One-Year Revita Data From REMAIN-1 Midpoint Cohort

(RTTNews) - Fractyl Health, Inc. (GUTS) on Wednesday reported positive one-year results from the Midpoint Cohort of its REMAIN-1 study, showing that its Revita DMR System significantly reduced weight regain in patients who had previously lost weight using GLP-1 therapy.

In the modified intention-to-treat population of 45 patients, a single Revita procedure reduced weight regain by approximately 40% compared with a sham procedure after one year.

Among patients who received complete duodenal ablation of more than 14 centimeters, participants maintained about 81% of their GLP-1-induced weight loss at one year, compared with 48% for those in the sham group. Weight regain was 4.8% of body weight in the Revita group versus 13% in the sham group, representing a reduction of more than 60%.

The company said 73% of patients in the Midpoint Cohort maintained at least 5% total body weight loss relative to their pre-tirzepatide weight at one year, exceeding the FDA-mandated performance goal of more than 50%. The responder rate increased to 91% among patients who received complete duodenal ablation.

No device- or procedure-related serious adverse events were reported, while treatment-emergent adverse event rates were similar between the Revita and sham groups.

Fractyl Health expects topline six-month data from the larger REMAIN-1 Pivotal Cohort in early fourth-quarter 2026 and plans a potential FDA De Novo marketing application submission later in the fourth quarter.

Fractyl Health shares are up more than 8% in pre-market trading after closing at $0.80 on Tuesday.