Fractyl Health Aktie
WKN DE: A3EKLV / ISIN: US35168W1036
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16.10.2026 17:44:37
Fractyl Health Stock Plunges 48% Despite Positive Revita Weight-Maintenance Trial Results
(RTTNews) - Fractyl Health, Inc. (GUTS) is down 48.43 percent, losing $2.0190 to $2.1410 on Friday. The plunge comes despite the company reporting positive six-month results from the pivotal cohort of its REMAIN-1 study evaluating the Revita DMR System for weight maintenance after discontinuation of GLP-1 therapy. The study met its pre-specified six-month co-primary endpoint, with Revita significantly reducing weight regain compared with sham treatment.
Fractyl Health is currently trading at $2.1410, down from the previous close of $4.1600 after opening at $2.1200 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $2.0200 and $2.3000 during the session. Trading volume has surged to 10.59 million shares, compared with average volume of about 147,000 shares.
Revita participants maintained approximately 80 percent of their GLP-1-induced weight loss at six months, compared with 67 percent for the sham group, with statistical significance of p=0.0023. Fractyl plans a potential FDA De Novo marketing application submission in late fourth-quarter 2026, with one-year REMAIN-1 data expected in the first quarter of 2027. The second co-primary endpoint will also be assessed at 12 months. Fractyl shares have traded between $2.0200 and $29.3400 over the past 52 weeks.
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Nachrichten zu Fractyl Health Inc Registered Shs
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09.08.26
|Ausblick: Fractyl Health legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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