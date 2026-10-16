Fractyl Health Stock Plunges 48% Despite Positive Revita Weight-Maintenance Trial Results

(RTTNews) - Fractyl Health, Inc. (GUTS) is down 48.43 percent, losing $2.0190 to $2.1410 on Friday. The plunge comes despite the company reporting positive six-month results from the pivotal cohort of its REMAIN-1 study evaluating the Revita DMR System for weight maintenance after discontinuation of GLP-1 therapy. The study met its pre-specified six-month co-primary endpoint, with Revita significantly reducing weight regain compared with sham treatment.

Fractyl Health is currently trading at $2.1410, down from the previous close of $4.1600 after opening at $2.1200 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $2.0200 and $2.3000 during the session. Trading volume has surged to 10.59 million shares, compared with average volume of about 147,000 shares.

Revita participants maintained approximately 80 percent of their GLP-1-induced weight loss at six months, compared with 67 percent for the sham group, with statistical significance of p=0.0023. Fractyl plans a potential FDA De Novo marketing application submission in late fourth-quarter 2026, with one-year REMAIN-1 data expected in the first quarter of 2027. The second co-primary endpoint will also be assessed at 12 months. Fractyl shares have traded between $2.0200 and $29.3400 over the past 52 weeks.