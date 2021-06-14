Fragomen Honored with Two FEM Americas Award Wins

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragomen, the world's leading provider of immigration services and member of the Am Law 100 and Am Law Global 100, won two Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards (EMMAs) at the Forum for Expatriate Management's Americas Summit. The results were announced on June 10, the final day of the summit.

The firm was recognized as Immigration Provider of the Year and celebrated for its thought leadership in the Best Survey or Research Study of the Year category.

The EMMAs honor achievement and success in global mobility during the prior year, highlighting best practices from both corporate programs and supplier services. EMMAs are awarded for work conducted from and within the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

"It's a great distinction to be named FEM Americas' Immigration Provider of the Year," said Fragomen Chairman Austin T. Fragomen, Jr. "In 2020, we worked diligently to provide stellar client service amid the unprecedented disruption of the pandemic. To be singled out by leaders in the global mobility space is always an honor, but it is especially inspiring this year."

Fragomen's Worldwide Immigration Trends Report earned the firm a win in the Thought Leadership – Best Survey or Research Study of the Year category. The Report won praise for offering much more than a summary of worldwide immigration statistics.

"We took a rigorous approach to identify deep themes and trends in the industry," said Scott Leeb, Senior Director of Worldwide Knowledge Management at Fragomen. "The firm wanted the Report to inspire our clients' decision-making by providing exceptional analysis in tumultuous times. We're thrilled to have that unique effort commended by the mobility industry's best and brightest."

These honors are the latest in a series of recognitions for Fragomen by FEM, including multiple previous EMMA wins in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions.

Fragomen has been consistently recognized for excellence in technological and legal innovation, diversity and inclusion, crisis leadership, and staff development. In 2020 alone, the firm received multiple awards and recognition from diverse sources including The American Lawyer, The National Law Journal, The New Jersey Law Journal, Law360, and Who's Who Legal.

About Fragomen

Fragomen is a leading firm dedicated exclusively to immigration services worldwide. The firm has more than 4,100 immigration professionals and support staff in more than 50 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Fragomen offers immigration support in more than 170 countries.

Fragomen's professionals are respected leaders in the immigration field, and the firm is regularly recognized as a leading firm for its percentage of minority and female attorneys.

The firm also supports all aspects of global immigration for both corporate and private clients, including strategic planning, quality management, reporting, and case management and processing, compliance program counseling, representation in government investigations, government relations, complex matter solutions, and litigation.

These capabilities allow Fragomen to work in partnership with individuals and corporate clients across all industries to facilitate the transfer of employees worldwide. For detailed information about Fragomen, please visit www.fragomen.com.

About the Forum for Expatriate Management

The Forum for Expatriate Management's mission is to distill best practices across regions, industries and functions while providing valuable networking opportunities for knowledge sharing and program support. Through its multi-platform content and events it encourages dialogue and enables mobility professionals to unite, learn and grow. FEM's chief aim is to inspire and inform the community of Global Mobility and HR professionals, as well as leading corporate organizations.

