Fragrance Creators Announces Greg Adamson of Givaudan as Newest Board Member

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today the addition of Greg Adamson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs, Product Safety, & Sustainability at Givaudan, to the Fragrance Creators Association Board of Directors.

Prior to joining Givaudan in 2005, Adamson was Director of Product Safety & Regulatory Affairs at Avon Products, where he managed the toxicology and regulatory groups for Global R&D. He previously spent 10 years in various toxicology roles across Baby Care and Personal Care businesses at Proctor & Gamble. Currently, he serves as Vice Chairman of the Household & Commercial Products Association Board and Vice Chair of the International Fragrance Association's Executive Technical Committee.

Adamson studied at Murdoch University and earned his Ph.D. in Biochemical Toxicology at the University of Western Australia. He also completed a two-year postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Nevada, where he published the effects of cytokines in hepatotoxicity in collaboration with Genetech in San Francisco.

"I look forward to supporting Fragrance Creators as it continues to advocate for positions based on high-quality science and facts, and helping further strengthen alliances with key stakeholders," said Adamson. "I hope that my experience and scientific expertise will prove valuable in service to the Fragrance Creators Board and to the fragrance industry."

"Greg's keen technical expertise, strategic mindset, and high integrity are valuable assets to the Board," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO of Fragrance Creators. "I know his perspective, candor, and passion will be instrumental as we advance our mission to promote and protect fragrance's ability to enhance the lives of people and the planet."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the fragrance industry. The organization's member companies create and manufacture fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. Fragrance Creators also represents companies that market finished products containing fragrance as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces Fragrance Notes, the publication of record for the fragrance industry, available in print and online at fragrancenotes.org. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

