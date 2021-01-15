Fragrance Creators Association Launches COVID-19 State Vaccine Tracker

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association launched today its COVID-19 State Vaccine Tracker, which provides its member companies across the fragrance value chain with updated guidance on states' vaccine rollouts. In an effort to help members assess vaccine eligibility, this new resource tracks state vaccination plans, distribution, and other information related to current vaccination phases.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, our member companies have prioritized worker safety while addressing the escalating need for critical fragrance inputs into cleaning, disinfecting, and other essential products," said Farah Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "We continue to support them in this next vaccine rollout phase, as we remain steadfast in our commitment to amplify the industry's efforts to reduce the impacts of COVID-19."

The COVID-19 State Vaccine Tracker is the latest resource from Fragrance Creators as it delivers meaningful education opportunities and support for members, including December 2020 webinar, "COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution and Employment Law Implications," featuring experts from Arent Fox. Since the start of the pandemic, the association has helped its members navigate challenges and maintain supply of critical fragrance inputs for cleaning, disinfecting, and other products that are essential to combating COVID-19. In early 2020, Fragrance Creators successfully advocated for the fragrance industry to be classified as "essential" by The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and issued template letters and placards to ensure production of vital products continued without interruption. Through its COVID resource center and real-time alerts, the association has empowered members with federal and state guidance, news, and tools needed to help protect business and workers and promote public health.

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The association represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America as well as interests along the fragrance value chain. Fragrance Creators' membership is diverse, including companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. It also includes those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive, public digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

