03.05.2022 14:57:00

Framework Solutions Appoints New Board Member

DANBURY, Conn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Framework Solutions, LLC ("Frameworks" or the "Company"), a leading provider of compliance & technology services to the Life Sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Kelley Kendle to its Board of Directors, effective May 2, 2022.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Ms. Kendle to the Board," said Joe Walsh, CEO of Frameworks.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Ms. Kendle to the Board," said Joe Walsh, CEO of Frameworks. "Kelley is a passionate leader with a proven track record of success. Her deep knowledge of regulatory and compliance processes within Life Sciences, along with evolving technology, are unmatched. We look forward to her input and participation with the Company," added Walsh.

Ms. Kendle brings over twenty years of industry experience driving, leading, and growing both regional and global businesses to the Board. Currently Ms. Kendle is the Principal Advisor at KHK Advisory, a boutique advisory firm working with private equity firms and Life Sciences solution providers. Previously, Ms. Kendle served as Chief Solutions Officer at Certara. Prior to that, Kelley served as President of Regulatory Strategy, Sciences and Services at Synchrogenix (a Certara company).

"Framework Solutions fills an important role in providing guidance and support services in an evolving regulatory environment. With Frameworks focusing on compliance, processes, and technology, it allows their clients to focus on what they do best across science, innovation, and access," said Kendle. "I am excited to provide my guidance through my insights and network to support Framework's mission," added Kendle.

About Framework Solutions
Framework Solutions provides compliance and technology services support to clinical and commercial-stage organizations across the Life Sciences industries with a specific emphasis on Marketing Operations, Commercial Operations, MLR Content Review, Grants Management and Technology Services. For more information, please visit www.framesol.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Marc Ioli
Framework Solutions
Direct +1 860-799-7510 Ext: 333
mioli@framesol.com

Framework Solutions was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT. Frameworks partners with life sciences and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, providing outsourced professional and consulting services. Frameworks leverages its expertise in the MLR/PRC space to help clients drive quality, efficiency, and compliance. (PRNewsfoto/Framework Solutions)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/framework-solutions-appoints-new-board-member-301537833.html

SOURCE Framework Solutions

