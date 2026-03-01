Castle Aktie
WKN: 931789 / ISIN: US1484521059
|
01.03.2026 02:47:20
France, Germany signal unity at EU's Belgium castle retreat
Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz greeted the press together on arrival at the Alden Biesen Castle, with Macron saying they shared a "sense of urgency" on economic reform. But the two may clash on the way forward.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!