|
22.03.2022 12:06:07
France: Start-up of the "3D" Carbon Capture Pilot in Dunkirk
Dunkirk, March 22, 2022 – The "3D" industrial pilot to demonstrate an innovative process for capturing CO2 from industrial activities is now running at ArcelorMittal’s Dunkirk site. With support from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation program, the project aims to validate replicable technical solutions for carbon capture.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TOTAL S.A. "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TOTAL S.A. "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!