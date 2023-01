France pushes forward with plan to speed up renewables

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

FRENCH MPs on Tuesday moved ahead with a law to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy, as the country’s nuclear plants suffer a maintenance crisis and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives up energy costs.Having secured rare support from the left, President Emmanuel Macron’s minority administration is now a step closer to lowering hurdles to building new solar and wind plants – including massive offshore wind farms.Macron has set a target of building 50 offshore plants by 2050, up from one today, to generate 40 gigawatts of electricity.