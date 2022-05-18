Franchise Global Health Inc. Announces Timing of Release of First Quarter Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Global Health Inc. ("Franchise Global" or the "Company") (TSX-V: FGH; FRA: WV4A) plans to release its first quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A conference call hosted by senior management will be held on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST.



About Franchise Global

Franchise Global, through its subsidiaries, is a multi-national operator in the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical industries, with principal operations in Germany and with operations, assets, strategic partnerships and investments internationally. Franchise Global's business objective is to develop a fully-integrated, leading European medical cannabis business, with the goal of providing high-quality pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis to distribution partners and, ultimately, to patients, at competitive prices. For more information please visit www.franchiseglobalhealth.com .

