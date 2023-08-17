Franchise Group Stockholders Approve Acquisition By Consortium Led By Management Group

(RTTNews) - Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) said that its stockholders approved a proposed acquisition of the company by a consortium led by management group.

As a result, the closing of the transaction is expected to occur early in the week of August 20th. Shares of Franchise Group will cease trading and will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ exchange following the closing of the transaction.

In May 2023, Franchise Group said it entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which members of the senior management team of Franchise Group led by Brian Kahn, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, in financial partnership with a consortium that includes B. Riley Financial Inc. and Irradiant Partners, will acquire the about 64% of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock that the Management Group does not presently own or control. The transaction had an enterprise value of about $2.6 billion, including the Company's net debt and outstanding preferred stock.

As per the terms of the proposed merger, Franchise Group common stockholders, other than the Management Group, will receive $30.00 in cash for each share of Franchise Group common stock they hold. This represents a premium of 31.9% to the Company's unaffected closing common stock price on March 17, 2023.