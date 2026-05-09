Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
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09.05.2026 12:56:36
Francis Financial Doubles Down on Fixed Income With $7.8M FLXR Buy
According to a recent SEC filing, Francis Financial, Inc. increased its position in the TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR) last quarter, purchasing 198,312 additional shares at an estimated transaction value of $7.8 million -- calculated using the average closing price during the quarter. Post-trade, Francis Financial held 1,124,349 shares of FLXR, valued at $44.2 million, representing 8.2% of its reportable AUM. The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an actively managed fixed-income ETF.Francis Financial's move to add $7.8 million to its FLXR position -- making it the firm's third-largest holding -- is a potential signal about where this wealth manager sees value right now. For a firm with a portfolio that leans heavily on equity ETFs, a $44 million position in an actively managed bond fund suggests a deliberate tilt toward income and potential downside protection amid an uncertain market environment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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