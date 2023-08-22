|
22.08.2023 14:18:55
Francisco Partner To Buy The Weather Company Assets From IBM For Undisclosed Terms
(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) and investment firm Francisco Partner announced Tuesday that the two companies have signed a definitive agreement under which Francisco Partners will acquire The Weather Company assets from IBM. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The Weather Company will also bring its forecasting science and technology platform to Francisco Partners.
IBM will retain its sustainability software business, including its Environmental Intelligence Suite (EIS) to help clients curate, measure, report and operationalize ESG data to inform decision making, improve performance and meet regulatory requirements.
IBM intends to continue leveraging The Weather Company's weather data for EIS, which spans various climate related use cases. EIS also uses a geospatial foundational AI model powered by NASA's satellite dataset and offered as part of watsonx, IBM's AI and data platform.
Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in over 400 technology companies.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of first quarter of 2024 and is subject to regulatory approvals, completion of local labor processes and other customary closing conditions.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)mehr Nachrichten
|
18.08.23
|Finanzinvestor EQT nimmt Linux-Firma Suse von der Börse (Reuters)
|
15.08.23
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier IBM-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes IBM-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.23
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel IBM-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in IBM verdient (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.23
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert IBM-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in IBM verloren (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.23
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier IBM-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes IBM-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.23
|IBM: Datenlecks für Firmen so teuer wie nie (dpa-AFX)
|
20.07.23
|IBM-Aktie in Grün: Umsatzprognose trotz mauer Q2-Zahlen bekräftigt (dpa-AFX)
|
19.07.23
|Ausblick: IBM präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)
|131,25
|0,96%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKurserholung dank Schnäppchenjägern: ATX und DAX gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die heimische sowie die deutsche Börse zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel fester. An der Wall Street war ein uneinheitlicher Handel zu beobachten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.