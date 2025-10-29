Jamf Aktie
WKN DE: A2P9J0 / ISIN: US47074L1052
|
29.10.2025 13:36:07
Francisco Partners To Buy Jamf In $2.2 Bln Deal; Jamf Q3 Results To Exceed High End Of Guidance
(RTTNews) - Jamf (JAMF) has entered into a definitive agreement with Francisco Partners for FP to acquire all the outstanding shares of Jamf. Francisco Partners will purchase all the outstanding shares of Jamf common stock for $13.05 per share in an all-cash transaction, valued at approximately $2.2 billion. Upon completion, Jamf will become a privately held company and shares of Jamf common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.
Jamf said it expects to exceed the high end of the guidance ranges previously issued with respect to the third quarter of 2025.
Shares of Jamf are up 15% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.
