|
02.04.2024 19:41:30
Franco-Nevada backs Scottie Resources with $7m royalty, share purchase
Scottie Resources (TSXV: SCOT; OTCQB: SCTSF) has entered into a financing arrangement with Franco-Nevada (TSX: FNV; NYSE: FNV) giving Scottie C$9.6 million ($7m) with which to advance its projects.First, Scottie has sold a 2% gross production royalty to Franco-Nevada for C$8.1 million. The royalty will apply to Scotties claims in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.Second, Franco-Nevada has agreed to purchase a charity flow-through private placement for C$1.5 million. Each share is priced at C$0.275.The investment by Franco-Nevada puts Scottie in a “strong financial position” said president and CEO Brad Rourke. The company plans to use the proceeds primarily at its Scottie gold project 32 km north of Steward, B.C. The project includes the past-producing Scottie gold mine that operated from 1971 to 1985 and produced 95,426 oz. of gold from ore with an average grade of 16.2 g/t gold.The project includes other key targets, including Bend Vein, Domino, and Blueberry – the last one being of continuing interest to the company. The Blueberry zone is located 2 km northeast of the historic Scottie mine. Historic trenching and channel samples resulted in high-grade assays as much as 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres and 203.75.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Scottie acquired the property in 2018.Drilling at Blueberry in 2023 returned assays of 10.43 g/t gold over 7.7 metres, 88.40 g/t over 2 metres, 12.99 g/t over 8.5 metres, 8.78 g/t over 7.5 metres, 35.34 g/t over 5 metres, and 7.94 g/t over 13.9 metres.Meanwhile, the two holes drilled at the Scottie mine last year assayed 13.10 g/t gold over 1.3 metre, 9.20 g/t over 1 metre, 8.47 g/t over 1.2 metre, and 8.80 g/t over 1 metre.The last 43-101 report produced by the company for the Scottie gold project had no estimate of resources at the former mine. However, significant drilling during 2022 was aimed at expanding new high-grade gold prospects. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. There is also potential for multiple parallel mineralized structures, said the company. Numerous other high-grade veins have been identified but never drilled.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Franco-Nevada Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
04.03.24
|Ausblick: Franco-Nevada legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Franco-Nevada legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.11.23
|Ausblick: Franco-Nevada verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Franco-Nevada zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Franco-Nevada Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Franco-Nevada Corp
|110,00
|-0,81%
|Scottie Resources Corp Registered Shs
|0,12
|-4,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen im Minus
An den Märkten in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.