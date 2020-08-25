Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Racine Offers Special Savings on Select Vehicle Maintenance Services This Fall

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Racine service center is offering Fall Service Specials that customers are able to explore through the end of the month of September. These special discounts allow customers to save some money on select vehicle maintenance services. The dealership's service center currently has eleven discounts and coupons available with the Fall Service Specials.

Among the eleven discounts and coupons available this fall at Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Racine this fall, two offer complimentary services. These two free services include a Complimentary Tire Rotation and a Complimentary Battery Test. Two other discounts available with the Fall Service Specials include $5 off VW Pollen Filter or Engine Air Filter Installation and $20 off Genuine Volkswagen Brake Pad Replacement.

Some of the other discounts and coupons available with the Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Racine Fall Service Specials include a $69.95 VW Synthetic Oil Change, 20% off VW DriverGear, SiriusXM 12-Month Select Subscription for $5 per month and The More-Is-Better Bonus. The More-Is-Better-Bonus offers $10 off any service of $50 or more, $15 off any service of $100 or more and $20 off any service of $150 or more. Customers can also receive Visa® Prepaid Cards of $70 or $140 when they purchase four eligible tires at the Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Racine service center as well.

Customers who are interested in taking advantage of the Fall Service Specials available at Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Racine this fall can contact the dealership directly. Any and all questions may be directed to the Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Racine sales team, reachable by phone at 855-890-1904, online at http://www.bouchervw.com, or in person at 9601 Washington Avenue in Racine.

