Frank Hwang Joins Senné as Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senné is pleased to announce the hiring of Frank Hwang as Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Frank will lead Senné's creative team and manage marketing and brand strategy across the entire company. Frank will work directly with the CEO and Marketing Director to expand the company's reach and continue to develop the innovative ideas that place Senné at the forefront of the real estate industry.

"I'm thrilled and honored to join Senné at this pivotal time in the company's history," said Frank. "Alongside our team of experts, I look forward to bringing our creative ideas to life and showcasing the amazing work being done here."

Frank is a digital-first global marketer who joins Senné with over 16 years of experience across multiple consumer industries. He specializes in building or revitalizing brands to achieve key business objectives. Frank is a true leader who loves to work with high-energy teams to tackle new challenges and develop original tactics that improve any client or consumer experience.

Prior to Senné, Frank was the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for EF Pro Cycling, where he developed and executed the overall marketing strategy of the company's professional sports product, driving broader consumer interest and generating new sales leads. Frank was also the Senior Director of Digital Marketing and Public Relations for Sperry and Senior Manager for Digital Marketing, Advertising, and Media at Timberland. At Sperry and Timberland, he spearheaded the development of consumer insight-led strategies and campaigns to create growth at the forefront of marketing. Frank's experience in invigorating and revitalizing global brands will help take Senné to new heights.

"Our investment in creative and innovative marketing is a testament to our commitment and support of our clients with what's needed in the marketplace. This is one of many things that sets Senné apart from other real estate firms," said William Senné, President and CEO. "Frank is an incredible leader with a clear ability to help us articulate and execute the next chapter of our brand's vision. As CMO, Frank will elevate and innovate our marketing to better serve our existing clients and attract future clients. Our industry is changing rapidly, and our agile team is prepared to adapt and respond to new challenges and opportunities."

Senné is an industry-leading real estate advisory and investment firm headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Senné is privately held and comprised of specialists in brokerage, valuation, management, finance, marketing, construction, design, and urban planning. Using the full power of a diverse team of experts, Senné builds innovative solutions for a broad mix of local, regional, and international clients to help them achieve their most important goals.

