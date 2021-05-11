Frank Ricotta, CEO of BurstIQ, Receives 2021 Titan 100 Award

DENVER, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Frank Ricotta, CEO of BurstIQ, as a 2021 Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion. Collectively the 2021 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 127,000 individuals and generate over $15.9 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on July 22, 2021 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. This is the second year that Titan 100 has honored Frank Ricotta with the award.

"We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their achievements and contributions to Colorado's business community and beyond. This past year, these executives were forced to navigate the daunting effects of a worldwide pandemic and their leadership was tested. The Titan100 have proven their ability to adapt, innovate and grow. We congratulate this year's list of prestigious honorees," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Together with his co-founder, Brian Jackson, Frank Ricotta founded the company on a deeply-held belief that all people have inherent and equal value. This core belief led directly to LifeGraph® Network: a next-generation privacy solution for the healthcare industry. LifeGraphs transform data into smart data, so people can connect, control, and own their data across everything they do, and organizations can drive deeper engagement with all the people, places, and things that drive their business.

"We are proud to be a Colorado company and honored to be recognized as a top executive team by Titan CEO," says Ricotta. "In what has undoubtedly been a challenging year for the healthcare industry, BurstIQ has been able to grow thanks to the hard work and dedication that the whole team has put in. This award is a direct reflection of our amazing team."

Frank will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on July 22nd, 2021 at "The Vehicle Vault" located in Parker, Colorado. The Vehicle Vault is a unique and beautiful 20,000+ square foot gallery that houses a collection of rare and exotic automobiles from all over the world. This special cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

"Congratulations to the Titan 100 winners. On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we are honored not only to support Titan100 program but to recognize and celebrate these unique leaders and their accomplishments. Your vision, leadership and passion for the work you do inspires us and is critical to building a strong community here in Colorado. Each of you have built something bigger than yourself, and we look forward to seeing what new adventures you take on and successes you achieve," said Pete Aden, Partner and Rocky Mountains Market Leader at Wipfli.

About BurstIQ

BurstIQ is the leading provider of blockchain-enabled data solutions for the identity, healthcare, and life sciences industries. The company's secure data exchange network combines blockchain, machine intelligence, and best-in-class security to build multi-dimensional profiles of people, places, and things, called LifeGraphs®, and empower the interactions between them. BurstIQ allows organizations to manage the ownership and sharing of sensitive data, with ownership, consent, governance, and workflow automation built in. The result is a global, secure data network that allows health systems, payers, digital health companies, pharma & life science companies, and governments to collaborate, share, discover, and build the impossible.

About Titan CEO

Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We also provide private, instructor-led peer groups for Titan CEO members. Held monthly, our CEO peer groups are designed to meet a CEOs unique needs as a business leader by facilitating curriculum that helps to build business valuation and tackle everyday business challenges. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking and executive level retreats.

Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow as Titans of industry.

About Wipfli LLP

With over 2,400 associates, 48 offices in the United States and two offices in India, Wipfli ranks among the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Wipfli is also a member of Allinial Global, an accounting firm association of legally independent accounting and consulting firms with offices in North America and throughout the world through international members and partnerships.

The firm serves businesses of various sizes, from large public and private companies, to closely held family-owned businesses. Whether we're helping clients streamline processes, improve performance, leverage the right technology, or increase financial success, we offer innovative, effective, and personalized services to help clients overcome their business challenges today and plan for tomorrow.

