Frankenmuth Dog Bowl, Inc. commemorates nonprofit status with grand celebration

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest Olympic-style festival for dogs and their people is now officially a nonprofit organization after more than a decade of providing doggone good fun for people and canines alike.

Frankenmuth Dog Bowl, Inc. is now a 501©(3) nonprofit with a mission to advocate for responsible pet ownership through educational programs and world-class events such as the annual Frankenmuth Dog Bowl festival, which was created in 2008.

"Achieving nonprofit status for Dog Bowl has been a goal for my family for years, and this accomplishment enables us to grow the festival and reach more people with our mission to promote responsible pet ownership across the country," said Michael Keller Zehnder, owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge and Frankenmuth River Place Shops.

Dog Bowl is a free festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend at River Place Shops in Michigan's Little Bavaria. It features more than 25 athletic competitions for dogs, like DockDogs and Disc Dogs, as well as family and pet-friendly activities like police K9 and sheep herding demonstrations with a focus on promoting the bond between dogs and humans.

The nonprofit status will enable Dog Bowl organizers to pursue additional charitable partners and sponsorship opportunities to support the nonprofit's vision of promoting sustainable initiatives for the well-being of dogs everywhere.

Dog Bowl's current charitable initiatives include the support of training and fundraising for the Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association and a donation fund that promotes dog rescue and animal shelter organizations across the state of Michigan. In 2019 alone, more than 50 animals found a loving family as a result of the festival's Pet Rescue program.

More than 120,000 people and well over 10,000 dogs compete, parade and enjoy exploring the Dog Bowl festival activities in and around River Place Shops, a German-themed outdoor shopping complex with more than 35 shops and attractions.

A grand celebration is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at River Place Shops to kick off Dog Weekend of Scarecrow Fest, another free family and pet-friendly event that entertains and educates the public about the various canine breeds and capabilities.

Local and state officials have been invited to deliver remarks on the social and economic impact made by Dog Bowl since its creation in 2015, along with remarks from the Bavarian Inn Zehnder family and Dog Bowl organizers. The first 200 dogs who come to the information table will receive a free treat courtesy of Frankenmuth Dog Bowl, Inc.

Dog Weekend of Scarecrow Fest features free performances from the Rock N Roll K9s, meet and greets with the Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association, a pet costume contest and doggie trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 20. For a complete Scarecrow Fest schedule, please visit http://frankenmuthriverplace.com/events/

