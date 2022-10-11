|
11.10.2022 19:59:00
'Frankenstein' Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas This October as Part of Fathom Events' Fright Fest
DENVER, Oct. 11, 2022
- WHAT: Fathom Events, National Theatre Live and BY Experience bring "Frankenstein," first captured live in 2011 from the National Theatre stage in London, back to cinemas for ONE NIGHT ONLY on Tuesday, October 25th. This thrilling, sold-out production became an international sensation, experienced so far by more than half a million people in cinemas around the world.
"Frankenstein" is a live stage production captured in high-definition and directed by Academy Award®-winner Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire). Frankenstein features Benedict Cumberbatch (Hamlet, BBC's Sherlock) and JonnyLee Miller (Elementary, Trainspotting) alternating between the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his Creation. The version to be screened at over 600 cinemas nationally features Cumberbatch as Creature.
Scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development, and the nature of good and evil are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic tale.
View Trailer HERE.
- WHO: Fathom Events, National Theatre Live and BY Experience
- WHEN: October 25, 2022 at 7:30 pm local time
- WHERE: Tickets for "Frankenstein" can be purchased at www.fathomevents.com or participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).
