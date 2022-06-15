|
15.06.2022 22:10:00
Franklin Covey to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results will take place on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Company’s financial results are expected to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Interested persons can participate by dialing (866) 374-5140 (International participants may dial (404) 400-0571), access code: 88618956#. Alternatively, a webcast will be accessible at the following website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xj3muxve.
A replay of the webcast will be available starting Wednesday, June 29, 2022 (7:30 p.m. ET) through Wednesday, July 13, 2022, on the Investor Relations area of the Company’s website.
About Franklin Covey Co.
FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC) is the most trusted leadership company in the world with operations in over 160 countries. We transform organizations by partnering with our clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®, our best-in-class content and solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate together to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615006018/en/
