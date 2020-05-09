Franklin Criminal Defense Attorney Named Top DUI Lawyer by Expertise

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin criminal defense attorney, Legal Powers, PLLC is honored to have been recognized as one of the 20 Best DUI Lawyers servicing the Nashville area. This recognition was presented by Expertise.com and announced after evaluating 217 DUI attorneys in the local area.

About Legal Powers

Legal Powers is Franklin-based criminal defense and DUI law firm founded by Ben Powers. The law firm represents individuals that have been charged with a crime, DUI or are facing criminal investigation, no matter how big or small. The firm serves Williamson County and Davidson County.

"We are excited to be chosen by Expertise.com as one of Nashville's top DUI attorneys. We know that no matter the case type, it is always important for us to first understand his clients' goals, motivations, and their story – in addition to the laws that surround and govern their case. Each case is as unique as the people involved in it. We never forget that our clients are more than a docket number, an incident report, or a case number," said attorney Ben Powers.

Legal Powers has an established record of taking on tough cases throughout Williamson County and Davidson County, and securing the best possible results for clients. Their compassionate representation and results have made Legal Powers amongst the highest rated defense lawyers in Franklin, TN.

With years of experience in defense cases, the firm has the expertise to handle any criminal defense matter, including: assault and battery, drug crime, domestic violence, federal crime, drug trafficking, white collar crime, sex crime, grand theft, firearm offenses, and of course driving under the influence.

DUI & Criminal Defense in Franklin, TN

While the firm has recently moved to Franklin, TN, they are still offering criminal defense representation throughout Davidson County, and remain among the top DUI lawyers in the area. You can find their new office at:

Legal Powers, PLLC

1224 B Columbia Ave Suite 200

Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 762-8775

Legal Powers has successfully represented numerous individuals facing charges, and under criminal investigation, in Williamson County and Davidson County. Through these experiences Legal Powers has developed a defensive skill set that is tailored to representing individuals facing charges in Franklin, Nashville and the surrounding cities.

To speak with Franklin criminal defense attorney, Ben Powers, call (615) 762-877 for a 100% free initial consultation. You can also visit the website at https://legalpowers.com/franklin-criminal-defense-attorney.

Related Images

attorney-ben-powers.jpg

Attorney Ben Powers

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franklin-criminal-defense-attorney-named-top-dui-lawyer-by-expertise-301056056.html

SOURCE Legal Powers, PLLC