Franklin Electric Aktie
WKN: 877518 / ISIN: US3535141028
|
12.11.2026 22:45:01
Franklin Electric: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) announced that it raised its full-year sales guidance to a range of $2.23 billion to $2.30 billion. The equipment manufacturer is expanding into industrial flow markets through targeted acquisitions while working through factory moves. These operational steps position the business to unlock productivity gains across its water and energy segments next year.
Three takeaways from management's remarks show how the strategy is unfolding.
The company is accelerating its expansion into faster-growing commercial and industrial applications through acquisitions like Challenge Pumps, an Australian provider of underground mine dewatering equipment. These deals broaden its geographic footprint while adding recurring aftermarket sales from replacement parts.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Franklin Electric Co. Inc.
Analysen zu Franklin Electric Co. Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Franklin Electric Co. Inc.
|98,22
|0,60%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.