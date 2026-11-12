Franklin Electric: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) announced that it raised its full-year sales guidance to a range of $2.23 billion to $2.30 billion. The equipment manufacturer is expanding into industrial flow markets through targeted acquisitions while working through factory moves. These operational steps position the business to unlock productivity gains across its water and energy segments next year.

Three takeaways from management's remarks show how the strategy is unfolding.

The company is accelerating its expansion into faster-growing commercial and industrial applications through acquisitions like Challenge Pumps, an Australian provider of underground mine dewatering equipment. These deals broaden its geographic footprint while adding recurring aftermarket sales from replacement parts.

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