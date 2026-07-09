Franklin Electric Aktie
WKN: 877518 / ISIN: US3535141028
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09.07.2026 18:06:53
Franklin Electric CFO Sells 2,800 Shares -- Should Investors Sell Too?
Jennifer Ann Wolfenbarger, Vice President and CFO of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE), disposed of 2,827 shares of common stock on July 7, 2026. SEC Form 4 filingTransaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($102.77); post-transaction value based on July 07, 2026, market close ($102.77).Franklin Electric is a leading global manufacturer of pumping systems with approximately 6,500 employees and a market capitalization of $4.5 billion. The company maintains a diversified geographic footprint and multi-segment operating structure that provides exposure to essential water infrastructure and energy markets. With TTM revenue of $2.2 billion and net income of $150.5 million, Franklin Electric demonstrates strong operational scale and profitability in the industrial machinery sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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