Franklin Electric Co Inc Q4 Income Advances
(RTTNews) - Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $39.25 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $33.65 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Franklin Electric Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.87 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $506.85 million from $485.74 million last year.
Franklin Electric Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $39.25 Mln. vs. $33.65 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $506.85 Mln vs. $485.74 Mln last year.
2026 Guidance : Sales = $2.17 - $2.24 billion EPS = $4.40 - $4.60
