Franklin Electric Aktie
WKN: 877518 / ISIN: US3535141028
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28.04.2026 14:46:31
Franklin Electric Q1 Net Profit Rises; Maintains FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) reported Tuesday that net income attributable to the company for the first quarter grew to $34.33 million or $0.77 per share from $30.96 million or $0.67 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the latest quarter was $0.83 per share.
Net sales for the quarter increased 10 percent to $500.44 million from $455.25 million in the same quarter last year.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings of in a range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share on net sales between $2.17 billion and $2.24 billion.
On Monday, the company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable May 21, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 7, 2026.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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