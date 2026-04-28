Franklin Electric Aktie

Franklin Electric für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 877518 / ISIN: US3535141028

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.04.2026 14:46:31

Franklin Electric Q1 Net Profit Rises; Maintains FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) reported Tuesday that net income attributable to the company for the first quarter grew to $34.33 million or $0.77 per share from $30.96 million or $0.67 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the latest quarter was $0.83 per share.

Net sales for the quarter increased 10 percent to $500.44 million from $455.25 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings of in a range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share on net sales between $2.17 billion and $2.24 billion.

On Monday, the company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable May 21, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 7, 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 100,59 -2,81% Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 17
25.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.04.26 KW 17: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.04.26 KW 17: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt konnte am Dienstag moderat zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich etwas nach unten. Der Dow kommt im Dienstagshandel kaum vom Fleck. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen