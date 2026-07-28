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Franklin Electric Aktie

Franklin Electric für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 877518 / ISIN: US3535141028

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28.07.2026 15:09:05

Franklin Electric Shares Gain On Q2 Profit Growth, Guidance

(RTTNews) - Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Tuesday announced an increase in profit for the second quarter as revenues were up 6 percent, compared to the prior year. Looking forward, the company raised its revenue as well as earnings per share guidance for the year in line with analysts' range.

In the pre-market session, the shares are up 2.23 or 2.12 percent at $107.66, while it closed Monday's session at $105.43, down 0.15 percent.

Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co. was $65.74 million from $60.14 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $1.46, up from $1.31 in the previous year.

On an adjusted basis, earning was $1.55 per share.

The quarterly sales improved to $622.88 million, from $587.43 million in the same period last year.

For the full year 2026, the company expects adjusted earning per share to be in a range of $4.50 to $4.70. Further, Franklin Electric raised its net sales guidance to a range of $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion.

Wall Street analysts, on average, are looking for earnings of $2.23 billion for the full year, while earnings per share for the period is expected to be $4.49.

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