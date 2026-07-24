Franklin Financial Services Aktie

Franklin Financial Services für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YHPY / ISIN: US3535251082

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24.07.2026 16:39:17

Franklin Financial Reports Growth In Q2 Profit, Non-performing Assets; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - On Friday, Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF) reported higher earnings in the second quarter, reflecting higher revenue compared to the prior year. The company also reported an increase in non-performing assets. On Nasdaq, the shares were trading 2.52 percent down at $61.24.

Profit for the period rose 11.9 percent to $6.61 million, from $5.91 million in the previous year. Earnings per share went up to $1.47, from $1.32 in the prior year.

Net interest income for the second quarter increased 12.2 percent to $19.35 million, from $17.24 million a year ago.

Total interest income for the period climbed to $28.93 million, from $28.60 million in the previous year.

Frannklin Financial said the non-performing loans totaled $17.7 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $8.5 million on December 31, 2025, an increase of $9.2 million. The company said the increase is due to the addition of an $8.8 million CRE loan to nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2026.

On July 16, 2026, the Board of Directors has declared third quarter cash dividend of $0.34 per share to shareholders on record at the close of business on August 7, 2026, payable on August 26, 2026.

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Franklin Financial Services Corp 62,28 -0,84% Franklin Financial Services Corp

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