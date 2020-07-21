Franklin Junction Signs Agreement With Grubhub

ATLANTA, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital-first restaurant innovators at Franklin Junction are expanding availability to consumers nationwide by announcing a new agreement with Grubhub, one of the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery services.

The partnership will center on Franklin Junction's fast-growing list of host kitchens and popular food concepts, with Grubhub agreeing to fund Q3 marketing support for two Franklin Junction brands, The Captain's Boil and Order XOXO. The Captain's Boil has achieved early success on the platform, with more than 250 stores currently in operation and hundreds more expected to launch by the end of the year. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience.

Global franchise and restaurant expert Aziz Hashim first launched Franklin Junction in April 2020, introducing an innovative concept in response to restaurants that were struggling to monetize excess kitchen and storage capacity amid closures and other limitations.

"The Franklin Junction platform was designed to match excess kitchen capacity with concepts eager to grow their consumer reach" said Hashim. "In doing so, our team intends to help as many retail locations and brands thrive in this uncertain restaurant reality. We know that today's restaurant consumers appreciate the ease and efficiency of restaurant delivery and have created a platform that enables thousands of restaurants to meet this demand

In April 2020, the Franklin Junction announced a partnership with Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NYSE:NATH) to provide fans with ready-to-cook kits and hot-cooked versions of the New York favorites via Franklin Junction's host kitchens across the country. Franklin Junction has now begun rolling out Nathan's Famous concept via host kitchens within Frisch's Big Boy and Ruby Tuesdays restaurants across the United States.

The Franklin Junction platform continues rapidly expanding currently partnering with more than more than a dozen leading brands from across U.S. and international markets. Its partner concepts will be deployed across a network of approximately 550 host kitchens, with another 1,000 facilities expected to join the platform by the end of 2020.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 125,000 restaurant partners in over 2,400 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.

About Franklin Junction

Franklin Junction created the concept of the "Host Kitchen" and is a digital platform helping restaurants monetize excess kitchen and storage capacity by facilitating the production and online sales of additional menu items. Host facilities are matched with a carefully curated roster of exciting restaurant concepts allowing the Host to increase revenue while the hosted brands expand their geographic reach with limited capital expenditure for both. Franklin Junction's proprietary process determines what products can be successfully sold out of host facilities, from branded hot foods to pre-packaged food items. Host facilities have now expanded to also include retailers outside the food industry who benefit from Franklin Junction's approach to last-mile micro-distribution, including hotels and convenience stores. Franklin Junction currently has more than 500+ host facilities and 20+ partner brands. For more information, visit www.franklinjunction.com .

