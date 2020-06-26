|
Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Risk Rating Changes for Certain Funds
TORONTO, June 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced updated risk ratings for certain funds.
The new risk ratings indicate where each mutual fund currently fits into the spectrum of risk ratings, defined by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), which advisors and investors can reference when building a portfolio. These changes are not the result of any alterations to the investment objectives, strategies or portfolio management of the funds.
The risk rating changes detailed in the table below will be reflected in the funds' annual prospectus renewal, which is being filed today, June 26, 2020.
Fund Name
Current Risk Rating
New Risk Rating
Franklin ActiveQuant U.S. Fund
Franklin ActiveQuant U.S. Corporate Class
Low to Medium
Medium
Franklin Bissett Canadian Balanced Fund
Franklin Bissett Canadian Balanced Corporate Class
Low
Low to Medium
Franklin Bissett Small Cap Fund
Medium
Medium to High
Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund
Low to Medium
Medium
Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund
Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Corporate Class
Low to Medium
Medium
Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund
Low to Medium
Medium
FT Balanced Growth Private Wealth Pool
Low
Low to Medium
Templeton Global Bond Fund (Hedged)
Low
Low to Medium
Risk Classification Methodology
The methodology used to determine the risk rating of each fund is based on the CSA's Risk Classification methodology. A summary of this methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of each mutual fund can be found in the fund's prospectus, which will be available on or around June 26, 2020. The methodology is also available by calling Franklin Templeton Canada's client service team at 1-800-387-0830 or sending an email to service@franklintempleton.ca. In accordance with the standardized Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the CSA, Franklin Templeton Canada reviews risk ratings annually, at a minimum, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change.
About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN), a global investment management organization operating, together with its subsidiaries, as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$617 billion (over C$850 billion) in assets under management as of May 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.
