FranklinCovey Education Named to CASEL’s Social-Emotional Learning Providers Council on Behalf of Leader in Me Process

FranklinCovey Education today announced that it has been appointed to CASEL’s Social-Emotional Learning Provider’s Council (SEL Providers Council) on behalf of its Leader in Me process. It joins a unique cohort of organizations that actively develop and deliver SEL programs, curricula, professional development and/or assessments with demonstrated evidence of effectiveness or plans to establish evidence to multiple schools and/or organizations serving early, elementary, secondary and/or higher education.

In 2018, FranklinCovey Education’s Leader in Me model and process was endorsed by CASEL (Collaborative for Academic, Social Emotional Learning) as a "CASEL SELect” program. This designation is given to effective Social-Emotional Learning Programs which have met CASEL’s high-quality and evidence-based standards. Leader in Me is an evidence-based, K-12 comprehensive whole-school transformation model and process—developed in partnership with educators—that empowers students with the social emotional, leadership and life skills they need to thrive in the 21st century. Leader in Me helps schools create well-rounded learners by developing the whole-person and preparing students to become life-ready learners.

CASEL is the leading authority in the advancement of social emotional learning (SEL) in education. CASEL’s focus on empirical evidence and extensive collaborative efforts has made it the trusted source for educational administrators and policy-makers seeking guidance on how to effectively advance social emotional learning (SEL) in their Pre-K-12 students.

"From the very first rigorous SELect program review to the subsequent designation of Leader in Me as an evidence-based SELect program, we have valued our strong relationship with CASEL and the CASEL community,” said Sean Covey, President of FranklinCovey Education. "We’re excited to join the SEL Provider’s Council and look forward to collaborating with fellow thought leaders, SEL researchers, practitioners, and field experts. With our deep and pervasive experience in education over the last three decades—and given the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic represents—we recognize the critically important role social-emotional learning is taking as administrators, teachers, students and families navigate this unprecedented moment in history.”

The SEL Providers Council

The SEL Providers Council is led by CASEL and brings together providers of SEL programs, curricula, and assessment for collective learning, thought leadership, and action. Funding for the SEL Providers Council is provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Council aims to advance high-quality SEL implementation and strengthen student and youth well-being and outcomes by collectively:

Enhancing effectiveness and reach of high-quality SEL providers

Increasing development and adoption of evidence-based SEL programming and assessment

Building public awareness of SEL and its impact

Growing adoption of national, state and local policy and funding for SEL

Advancing understanding of the SEL field and marketplace

Leader in Me

The process unites students, staff, and families around a common goal to prepare students with college, career, and life-readiness skills that are necessary to thrive in today’s ever-changing, fast paced environment, such as: critical thinking, creativity, self-discipline, vision, initiative, communication, relationship building, goal achievement, public speaking, global awareness, social-emotional learning, teamwork, listening skills, time management, leading projects, self-directed learning, valuing diversity and problem-solving.

Leader in Me utilizes and integrates several leadership, social-emotional learning, quality, and educational models and processes from past and current thought leaders including The 4 Imperatives of Great Leaders and The 4 Disciplines of Execution. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People is also a key component of the overall Leader in Me process and is a synthesis of universal, timeless principles of personal, interpersonal, and organizational effectiveness, such as responsibility, vision, integrity, teamwork, collaboration and renewal.

Leader in Me is having a significant, measurable impact on schools all over the world, and in the lives of millions of students, parents, teachers, and administrators, as is evidenced by the findings resulting from initial evaluation studies conducted by third-party research organizations and leading academic institutions. To learn more about the impact the process is having, visit here.

More than 5,000 schools in 50 plus countries are utilizing Leader In Me.

To learn more about the Leader in Me process, please visit http://www.theleaderinme.org/.

ABOUT Franklin Covey EDUCATION

For nearly three decades, FranklinCovey Education has been one of the world’s most prominent and trusted providers of educational leadership programs and transformational processes. FranklinCovey’s programs, books, and content have been utilized by thousands of public and private primary, secondary, and post-secondary schools and institutions, including educational service centers and vocational schools in all 50 states within the United States and in over 150 countries.

ABOUT FRANKLIN COVEY CO.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global, public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior. Our world-class solutions enable greatness in individuals, teams and organizations and are accessible through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®. They are available across multiple modalities and in 21 languages. Clients have included the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, thousands of small- and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in more than 160 countries and territories.

