FranklinCovey Named to Training Industry’s 2022 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List for the 11th Time

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC), the most trusted leadership company in the world, announced it has been named by Training Industry to the 2022 Training Industry Top Training Companies™ list for the 11th time. Representing the Leadership Training sector of the learning and development market, FranklinCovey was recognized for its best-in-class leadership solutions that transform organizations by building exceptional leaders, teams, and cultures that get results.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of leadership training that offer a breadth of capabilities, services and technologies.

The annual list is designed to help buy-side organizations in their search for the right training partners. FranklinCovey’s selection to the 2022 Training Industry Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the leadership training market.

Client and customer representation.

Business performance and growth.

"As one of our most competitive and closely watched training sectors, this year’s Top 20 Leadership Training companies showed strategic development toward their leadership offerings,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "With the ever-evolving training within leadership, these companies constantly adapted and adjusted topic offerings, delivery methods and technology offerings. With a wide range of leadership offerings, these provider organizations created a unique approach to employee motivation, teamwork, emotional intelligence and more to create business leaders of the future.”

"We’re honored to be a Top 20 Leadership Training Company, yet again,” said Paul Walker, FranklinCovey CEO. "Our unique approach to leadership and organizational change has been researched, tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations for 30 years. Through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, clients utilize our best-in-class content and solutions, combined with expert consultants, facilitators, and innovative technology that supports and reinforces lasting behavior change at scale. We partner with our clients to transform their organizations by building leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more inspiring and engaging work experience for their people.”

Great leaders know the truest indicator of engagement and belonging is when team members feel they are a valued member of winning team doing meaningful work in an environment of trust. This engagement leads to increased levels of innovation and collaboration, unleashing the collective talent to address the organization’s most pressing challenges which leads to breakthrough results.

To ignite this kind of behavior change, FranklinCovey’s award-winning leadership development solutions address the specific and vital challenges organizations face in building capabilities and achieving metric based results. Its solutions equip leaders with the vital mindsets, skillsets and toolsets required to unleash the potential of their people toward key organizational outcomes and results. Clients have access to a full range of delivery modalities and tools from microlearning to longer learning journeys for sustainable and transformative learning.

FranklinCovey leadership solutions focus on helping clients to solve problems in the following areas and more: Communication and collaboration; creating a system of execution, fostering inclusivity, sales leadership, increasing trust, leading a team, leading oneself, navigating change, and strategic leadership. Solutions include:

The 4 Disciplines of Execution®

Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential™

Multipliers®: How the Best Leaders Ignite Everyone’s Intelligence

The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team™

Leading at the Speed of Trust®

The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership®

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People®

About The FranklinCovey All Access Pass®

An annually renewable FranklinCovey All Access Pass provides passholders with unlimited access to FranklinCovey’s full collection of best-in-class content. Its nine core content offerings are now available in more than 20 languages, and in over 160 countries. Passholders can assemble, integrate and deliver content from 26 areas, in an almost limitless combination through various delivery channels — Live-Online, live, on demand, microlearning, and integrated into existing training offerings. Passholders have exclusive access to an implementation strategist and additional add-on services, such as coaching, to ensure they are unleashing the full scope and power of the All Access Pass to achieve their key business objectives.

About FranklinCovey

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC) is the most trusted leadership company in the world with operations in over 160 countries. We transform organizations by partnering with our clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®, our best-in-class content and solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate together to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years. To learn more, visit www.franklincovey.com and enjoy exclusive content across FranklinCovey’s social media channels: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our website, TrainingIndustry.com; in Training Industry Magazine; and in our webinars, events and continuing professional development opportunities, we focus on the professional needs of the learning professional. Our aim is to provide the information, insights and resources needed to more effectively manage the business of learning. We serve as an expert resource for learning professionals seeking information about best practices and innovative approaches and create an environment for trust and information-sharing among learning professionals, including those in the learning and development function, and experts from companies serving the training industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005301/en/