Franz Skincare's Naked SunShield Patch Recognized as a Game-Changer in Sun Protection at 2023 IMCAS World Congress

PARIS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Franz Skincare's Naked SunShield Patch has won the "Promising Innovation of the Year" award at the 2023 IMCAS World Congress. The ultra-thin, transparent film provides exceptional sun protection, blocking 99.9% of UVB rays and 95.8% of UVA rays while being comfortable to wear all day. The product has been tested in three clinical trials with no observed side effects and superior anti-pigmentation benefits.

The jury, which included Dr. Kathy Fields from Rodan & Fields and Mr. Chinmay from Allergan Aesthetics, commented that the Naked SunShield Patch is one of the most innovative sunscreen product since the introduction of UVB protection over 80 years ago. The patch is also highly customer-friendly, as it can be worn comfortably all day and even under makeup.

Franz Skincare is a leading Korean skincare brand that provides flawless skin through scientific innovation. With over 10 years of experience in the skincare industry and a commitment to natural healing through high quality ingredients and tried-and-true methods, Franz Skincare prides itself on delivering results, especially when it comes to ensuring that customers achieve their skincare goals.

The 2023 IMCAS World Congress attracted over 20,000 attendees from the fields of dermatology, plastic surgery, and aging science. Dr. Mathew Avram, a highly respected dermatologist and Director of the Dermatology Laser & Cosmetic Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, served as co-chair for the conference.

"We are thrilled to have won the 'Promising Innovation of the Year' award at the 2023 IMCAS World Congress," said Mr. Jang, CEO of Franz Skincare USA. "The Naked SunShield Patch represents the future of sunscreen, providing exceptional protection from the sun in a comfortable and convenient way. We are honored to have been recognized by the jury at this prestigious event."

