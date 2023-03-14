Fraport AG FY12 Profit Rises; Adj. Revenue Up 50.6%

(RTTNews) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2022 net profit improved significantly by 81.5 percent to 166.6 million euros from 91.8 million euros, prior year, despite the negative one-off effect from the complete write-off of the investment in Russia. Basic earnings per share was 1.43 euros compared to 0.90 euros. Group EBITDA rose by 36.0 percent year-on-year to 1.03 billion euros.

Fiscal 2022 Group revenue increased by 49.0 percent to 3.19 billion euros. Adjusting for revenues resulting from construction and expansion measures at Fraport's subsidiaries worldwide, revenue increased by 50.6 percent to 2.86 billion euros.

During 2022, some 48.9 million passengers traveled via Frankfurt, an increase of 97.2 percent year-on-year. The Group noted that still this figure is 30.7 percent down compared to pre-crisis 2019.

For fiscal 2023, Fraport's executive board expects passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport to reach between at least 80 percent and up to about 90 percent of the level seen in pre-crisis year 2019. This would correspond to a total of some 57 million to 63 million passengers for the year.

For 2023, EBITDA is projected to reach between approximately 1.04 billion and 1.20 billion euros. Net profit is forecast to be in a range of between around 300 million euros and 420 million euros.

The Fraport executive board will propose, as in 2022, not to distribute a dividend for fiscal 2023.

